Gor Mahia fan to undergo surgery after accident

A Gor Mahia fan is set to go for surgery after he narrowly survived death along Thika Super Highway on Sunday.

The K’Ogalo fan going by the name ‘Jakababa Jaka-Fadhe’ on Face book, lost a lot of flesh on his left thigh after he was run over by a car.

According to Gor Mahia Organizing Secretary, Judith Nyangi, the fan miss-stepped as he tried to hang on a moving vehicle that was carrying Gor Mahia fans on their way from Thika after watching K’Ogalo’s 0-0 draw against Thika United on Sunday.

“The accident happened not far from Nehema Uhai Hospital (opposite Safari Park Hotel). We rushed him to the nearest hospital, but he was later referred to St. Francis Hospital in Mwiki-Kasarani,” Nyangi told Goal on Monday.

“He is in stable condition, though he is expected to go to the theatre this evening,” added Nyangi, who also blamed the Police for not taking action to those violating traffic rules.

The patient, who lost a lot of blood and flesh, was run-over by the back tyre of the bus, luckily, there was no fracture. “I have talked about this issue of fans hanging on cars whenever they travel to support the team, but nobody seems to listen.

“The Police should take full responsibility for failure on their part to enforce traffic rules. Those found breaking the law should be arrested and prosecuted!

“The car was parked; some were hanging dangerously on the door while others sat on the roof.”

The incident comes barely two months after AFC Leopards - Amani Woodley Branch fan lost her left hand in another road accident when a bus they were traveling in rolled several times along Mombasa Road.

Ingwe fans were traveling to Mombasa for a Kenyan Premier League match against Bandari FC.