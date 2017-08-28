Gor Mahia FC coach thank fans for support during derby

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr has thanked K’Ogalo fans for turning out in large numbers during the derby on Sunday.

The league leaders were held to a 1-1 draw by AFC Leopards but the army of supporters kept on singing and cheering them on despite Gor Mahia dropping two points.

“A massive 'Asante sana' (thank you) for the amazing fanatical supporters of Gor Mahia FC,” Kerr tweeted.

The Englishman had a feel of the atmosphere and true fanatic of the ever loyal K’Ogalo fans, who kept on cheering the team despite going a goal down in the 12th minute.

Gor Mahia captain Musa Mohammed scored to his own net to give Ingwe the lead before Meddie Kagere beat Gabriel Andika for K’Ogalo's leveler before half-time.

Gor Mahia are top of the league table with 44 points, six better than second placed, Sofapaka while AFC Leopards are 13th with 24 points.