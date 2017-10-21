Gor Mahia FC unleash strong squad against Ulinzi Stars

Fredrick Onyango will once again start between the sticks with a wall from captain Musa Mohammed, Haroun Shakava in the defence

Gor Mahia has unleashed a strong squad to face Ulinzi Stars in a Saturday match that where they require just a point to scoop a record 16th title.

Gor Mahia, with 63 points just need a point against hosts Ulinzi Stars to lift the 2017 Kenyan Premier League crown.

K’Ogalo will start with league top scorer, Jacques Tuyisenge upfront with compatriot Medie Kagere pushing behind him. George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo and Francis Kahata will attack from te wings.

Fredrick Onyango will once again start between the sticks with a wall from captain Musa Mohammed, Haroun Shakava.

Ugandan Geoffrey Walusimbi returns to the squad and will find protection from Kenneth Muguna and Philemon Otieno in the midfield.

Gor Mahia starting XI: Fredrick Odhiambo, Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Wellington Ochieng, Godfrey Walusimbi, Philemon Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere, Jacques Tuyisenge,