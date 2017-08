Okumbi has also named two national Super League players, Bernard Ochieng’ of Vihiga United and Wazito FC’s Joe Waithira

Gor Mahia forward, George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo has been named in the Harambee Stars provisional squad that will take on Mozambique in a friendly match.

Odhiambo returns back to the national team after two years hiatus while Stanley Okumbi has also given Kariobangi Sharks forward, Masoud Juma a second national team call-up.

More to follow...