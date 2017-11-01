Gor Mahia goalkeeper handed debut

Odhoji has been overlooked for better part of this season with Peter Odhiambo and Boniface Oluoch manning the goal post

Shaban Odhoji is set to make his Kenyan Premier League debut with Gor Mahia when they take on Western Stima at Kasarani.

The former Ushuru goalkeeper has been handed a maiden starting role against the power men as Coach Dylan Kerr rotates his squad.

Gor Mahia have nothing to lose in this match, having already sealed the league title with four games to go. As such, Kerr will be using the remaining games to give his fringe players a taste of the league action.

KPL top scorer, Jacques Tuyisenge has been handed another opportunity to stretch his lead at the top of goal scores chart.

Gor Mahia XI: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Godfrey Walusimbi, Musa Mohamed, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Medie Kagere.

Sub: Oluoch, Wafula, Phillemon, Joachim, Simiyu, Boniface and Timothy.

Western Stima XI: Stephen Otieno, Junior Mukisa, Geoffrey Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang, Vincent Omumbo, Evans Kiwanuka, Bernard Ondiek, Vitalis Akumu, Brian Marita, Ezekiel Otuoma and Herbert Kopany.

Subs: Samuel Odhiambo, Odewa Salim, Fredrick Nyarombo, Kevin Okoth, Mbumba Hamadi, David Okello and Oruko John.