Gor Mahia head coach praises star forward for stellar show

George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo won the August Player of the month Award after his exploits that saw him contribute directly to the team’s five goals.

The Kenyan international scored two goals and created three for Gor Mahia, contributing immensely to the team's success this season.

His coach Dylan Kerr has lauded the forward and he hopes the award will motivate him to work even harder. "Blackberry’ is a talented player, he is one player, who gives his best even in training and I am glad his efforts have been recognized.

“It will definitely motivate him to work even harder and continue shining. Well, his discipline is also good, and he deserved to win it,” Kerr told Goal.

"But the team has also been doing well, and it is because of the unity we have here that is why he won it."

Gor Mahia are the new KPL champions after successfully overthrowing Tusker.