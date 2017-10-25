Gor Mahia hopeful of improved CL performance

AFC Leopards will be another team in the continental assignment after winning the GOtv Shield

Gor Mahia have lifted four of the last five Kenyan Premier League titles.

Their only undoing was last season where they fell to Tusker FC who completed a double.

Despite their success locally, the sixteen times league champions have struggled to go past the first round of the Caf Champions league, always falling to continental minnows.

This time around, it might be a different case if sentiments by striker Jacques Tuyisenge are anything to go by, "we have had a good season and everyone at the team is definitely happy.

"Our main undoing has been going past initial rounds in the Champions League, but we want to make things right this time around.

The first objective is to qualify for the group stages, and after that, we will see what happens. We have the squad that can do that."

AFC Leopards will be another team in the continental assignment after winning the GOtv Shield.