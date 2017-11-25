Gor Mahia interested in Tanzanian defender

The assistant captain who helped Tanzanian giants to a league title last season said he’s willing to cross to the Kenyan Premier League

Kenyan champions, Gor Mahia are reportedly plotting a raid on fellow Tanzanian champions, Simba.

K'Ogalo have now turned their sight on the services of Simba right-back, Mohamed Hussein 'Tshabalala'.

Gor Mahia coach, Dylan Kerr has reportedly identified Tshabalala as a potential addition to his squad having followed him during his short stay in the Tanzanian league.

The assistant captain who helped Tanzanian giants to a league title last season said he’s willing to cross to the Kenyan Premier League if a deal is reached.

“Gor Mahia is a big club and if they are interested in my services then I can’t turn it down,” the reigning Tanzania Premier League Player of the Year told Goal.

Though no official contact has been made between the two sides, Tshabalala said he’s ready for negotiation if approached by the Kenyan champions.