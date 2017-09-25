Gor Mahia just five wins away from league glory

Gor Mahia just need five wins in the remaining matches to lift the 2017 titles and club’s 16th crown

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr was impressed by the fighting spirit from his charges in a 2-0 win against Tusker despite unfavorable weather conditions.

Goals from Meddie Kagere and George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo were enough to hand Tusker FC first defeat in four games in their 2-0 lose against Gor Mahia.

Gor Mahia defeated the reigning Kenyan Premier League champions to open a 12 point gap at the top.

"It was not one of the best playing conditions, we struggled at some point because of the pitch, it was slippery and we did not manage to pass the ball around as much as we wanted,” Kerr told Goal.

“I laud my players for the good spirit, and at the end of it maximum points, we have to win games like these to stand a chance of winning the league.

"Our focus now is in our next match, we will not give up, we will push until the end of the season."

