Gor Mahia to make just one signing in transfer window

Buoyant record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will only make one addition to their squad.

Club deputy secretary general Ronald Ngala has revealed to Goal that they are only targeting one area - the wing back left - to tighten their squad as they bid to reclaim the title from holders Tusker.

The team has an impressive squad and Ngala believes that filling the left area will complete the missing jigsaw. "We are okay with the squad, we are strong and one addition is enough. If there are changes, then the coach will let us know."

K`Ogalo are currently locked in a neck-to-neck race at the summit of the league table with Tusker, with each having 27points. The league has taken a three-week recess but both sides are in Tanzania to compete in the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup.