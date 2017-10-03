Gor Mahia just three wins away from the title

With 60 points, 15 ahead of Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz, who are joint second and seven games left, K’Ogalo just need nine points to lift the title

Gor Mahia just requires three wins in remaining seven matches to lift the 2017 Kenyan Premier League.

K’Ogalo have gone 15 points clear at the top of the summit in the latest standings released by KPL following the reinstament of Zoo FC and Nakumatt to the league in compliance with recent Court Order.

With 60 points, 15 ahead of Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz, who are joint second and seven games to go, K’Ogalo just need nine points to lift the title.

The maximum points Sofapaka and Kakamega Homeboyz can pick from their remaining matches are 18 and 21 points respectively.

Sofapaka are second though they have played a game more that Gor Mahia and Homeboyz, and a win for Batoto Ba Mungu in the remaining six games will take their total tally 64 while Homeboyz will have 67 points.

Three wins for Dylan Kerr charges will definitely hand them a record 16th KPL title on 69 points. League champions Tusker moved two places up to sixth behind Ulinzi Stars and Posta Rangers.

Western Stima and Muhoroni Youth are bottom of the table with 26 and 21 points respectively.