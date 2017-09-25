Gor Mahia lead at KPL slashed to five points

This comes after Gor Mahia dropped nine points after KPL deducted those gained against Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC

Kakamega Homeboyz are just five points shy of Kenyan Premier League leaders Gor Mahia in the latest league standings.

This comes after Gor Mahia dropped nine points after KPL deducted those gained against Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC following the expulsion of the two clubs from the league.

Zoo and Nakumatt were chopped off the calendar following a High Court ruling last week. K’Ogalo are still top with 45 points, just five above second-placed Kakamega Homeboyz and eight better than former champions, Ulinzi Stars on third place.

Sofapaka moved to fourth with 36 points while Kariobangi Sharks and Posta Rangers are joint fifth with 35 points. League defending champions, Tusker are seventh on 33 points while AFC Leopards are just three places above the relegation zone.

Ingwe sits 12th on the log with 24 points, five better than Thika United and Muhoroni Youth, who are warming relegation zone.