Gor Mahia lines up two friendly matches in the FIFA week

K’Ogalo are set to play lower tie sides, Liberty Academy and Wazito FC on Wednesday and Thursday at Camp Toyoyo

Kenyan Premier League leaders, Gor Mahia have lined up two friendly matches this week.

K’Ogalo are set to play lower tie sides, Liberty Academy and Wazito FC on Wednesday and Thursday respectively.

The friendly will be held at Camp Toyoyo from 12.00 PM.

Gor Mahia will use the built up matches to keep fit during the FIFA International week which runs from August 28 to September 5, as they wait to take on Nzoia Sugar in a Kenyan Premier League match on September 9.

K’Ogalo are currently top of the table with 44 points, six clear of second placed Sofapaka who has played a game more.

Dylan Kerr charges are yet to lose a league match in their last six outings, garnering 16 out of a possible 18 points.

Their worst result was a 1-1 draw again AFC leopards last Sunday.