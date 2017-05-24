Are Gor Mahia losing key midfielder?

Negotiations of contract extension between Gor Mahia playmaker Francis Kahata and the club have stalled, Goal understands.

The former Thika United man’s contract expires at the end of the season, and the attempts to re-negotiate the deal have been futile twice. K'Ogalo CEO Lordvick Aduda says the player is not willing to extend his stay with the 15-times league champions.

"He is our player for now, but his contract is running out. We have engaged him twice in negotiations because we feel we still need him, but it has not been successful. We will give him time to reconsider his decision but the ball is in his court," he told Goal.

Kahata has been used in many occasions as a substitute, a role which he is not comfortable with.