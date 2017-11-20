Gor Mahia message to ALL after league triumph

K'Ogalo will now have to turn the attention to Caf Champions League and aim at doing better than first round elimination

Kenyan Premier League side Gor Mahia successfully reclaimed the league crown after losing it to Tusker FC last year.

The Green Army were officially crowned after an excellent run that saw them bag 74 points after managing 22 wins, eight draws and just four defeats.

In his speech before their match against Sony Sugar, club captain Musa Mohammed acknowledged efforts made by different stake holders to help the team win the league.

“Thank you everybody for a good season, thank you to the fans for being with us throughout the season, thank you Kisumu County for being our home for the better part of the season, thank you SportPesa for believing in us, thank you management, thank you players for making me proud as a captain as well as the fans, thank you.”

K'Ogalo will now have to turn the attention to Caf Champions League and aim at doing better than first round elimination.