Gor Mahia midfielder happy to earn Harambee Stars debut

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna is delighted to have earned his first cap with Harambee Stars on Saturday.

Muguna was handed his first match for the national team by coach Stanley Okumbi as the side rallied to force a 1-1 draw against Mozambique in a friendly played in Maputo.

The 2016 Kenyan Premier League Player of the year joined K’Ogalo from Western Stima and was yet to start a match for Kenya despite his superb form for the former champions in the local league.

Against Mozambique, Muguna started in the midfield alongside another Gor Mahia player, George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo. Patrick Matasi started between the posts as Okumbi’s defence revolved around David Owino, David ‘Cheche’ Ochieng’ and Joackins Atudo.

Muguna has now taken to his social media page to welcome the big moment. “It was an honour to make my national team debut yesterday (Saturday) against Mozambique. An important step and a great learning experience. Thanks for your support. Always.”

Sweden-based Eric Johanna scored for Kenya in the 85th minute to cancel out Domingues Pelembe’s 59th minute goal. The friendly was a build up to the second match of the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers against Ghana scheduled for March 2018 in Kenya.

Harambee Stars XI: Patrick Matasi (GK), David Owino (C), Joakins Atudo, Aboud Omar, David Ochieng, Kenneth Muguna, Anthony Akumu, George Odhiambo, Clifton Miheso, Eric Johanna and Jesse Were.

Subs: Fredrick Otinda (GK), Robinson Kamura, Victor Asembeka, John Makwatta, Timothy Otieno, Boniface Muchiri, Daniel Otieno, Brian Mandela and Victor Majid.