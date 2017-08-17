Gor Mahia midfielder hands in transfer request to force move

The former Western Stima player has handed in a letter asking to leave the former champions amid interest from Albanian club

Gor Mahia midfielder Kenneth Muguna has demanded to leave the club.

According to Nation Sports, the former Western Stima player has handed in a letter asking to leave the former champions amid interest from Albanian club FK Tirana and Zambian champions Zanaco.

“He wrote a letter asking to leave but we said no. He has to wait until the end of the season. These young players at times feel like we are blocking them from better deals but this isn’t the case,” K’Ogalo official Ronald Ngala revealed.

Tirana are managed by former Gor Mahia coach Jose Marcelo Ferreira aka Ze Maria. It is Ze Maria, who signed Muguna from Western Stima last December, a week after he had been crowned the 2016 Kenyan Premier League Most Valuable Player.

“They (Tirana) have shown interest in Muguna through an agent, who brought Ze Maria here but there is nothing official. We have no offer from them,” added Ngala.

It is not clear whether Muguna will feature for Gor Mahia against Muhoroni Youth in a league match this weekend.