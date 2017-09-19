Gor Mahia midfielder named player of the month for May

The K’Ogalo ace beat Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars, Duncan Ochieng’ of Tusker and Nakumatt striker Kepha Aswani to award

Gor Mahia midfielder Ernest Wendo has scooped Kenyan Premier League Player of the month for May.

The K’Ogalo ace beat Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi Stars, Duncan Ochieng’ of Tusker and Nakumatt striker Kepha Aswani to the monthly award on Tuesday.

An elated Wendo thanked his teammates for scooping the award. “Nothing comes easy you know. I must thank my coach and my teammates for this achievement. It was not easy to win this on my own but through team work.

“I also thank coach Dylan Kerr for having faith in me. We want to continue pushing for the title as that is our main goal this season. We are on top but want to remain focused and complete the job at the end of the season.”

Tusker goalkeeper Ochieng’ came second behind Wendo with 20 votes, Aswani finished third on 19 while Waruru collected 18 votes.

Wendo, who garnered 23 votes, takes home Sh100, 000 and a 43-inch LG Smart television, a trophy and another Sh50, 000 to be shared amongst players.