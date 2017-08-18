Gor Mahia midfielder recalled to Harambee Stars for friendly

Okumbi has also named two national Super League players, Bernard Ochieng’ of Vihiga United and Wazito FC’s Joe Waithira

Gor Mahia midfielder George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo has been recalled to Harambee Stars for upcoming friendly.

Odhiambo returns to the team after two years hiatus while Stanley Okumbi has also given Kariobangi Sharks forward, Masoud Juma a second national team call up.

Juma earned his first cap against Sierra Leone last June, a decision that was criticized by most pundits. That, however, did not stop Okumbi from giving him a second call up for the friendly set for September 2 in Maputo.

Okumbi has also named two National Super League players, Bernard Ochieng’ of Vihiga United and Wazito FC’s Joe Waithira in the team.

Goalkeepers: Boniface Oluoch (Gor Mahia), Patrick Matasi (Posta Rangers); Defenders: Bernard Ochieng’ (Vihiga United), Harun Shakava and Musa Mohammed (Gor Mahia), Simon Mbugua (Posta Rangers) and Omar Mbongi (Ulinzi Stars). Midfielders: Ernest Wendo and George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Victor Majid (AFC Leopards), Jackson Macharia (Tusker FC) and Daniel Waweru (Ulinzi Stars).