Gor Mahia midfielder returns to Harambee Stars squad

The in-form K'Ogalo forward made the cut to Harambee Stars squad that is a blend of both local and foreign-based legion

Gor Mahia forward George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo has been included in Harambee Stars traveling squad for Mozambique friendly.

Kenya is set to play host Mozambique on September 2 in Maputo.

The in form Gor Mahia forward, made the cut to the squad that is a blend of both local and foreign-based legion, after two years hiatus.

Other local based players, who made the cut include Posta Rangers experienced defender, Jockins Atudo and his club mate, Patrick Matasi, AFC Leopards’ trio of Duncan Otieno, Victor Majid and Robinson Kamura as well as Sony Sugar’s Amos Asembeka.

Five Zambian-based players, Jesse Were, Anthony Akumu and David Owino (Zesco United) as well as John Mark Makwatta and his Buildcon FC team mate, Cliffton Miheso will also make the Thursday trip.

Harambee Stars squad: Abud Omar Khamis (Slava Sofia Bulgaria), Anthony Akumu (Zesco Zambia), Atudo Jockins (Posta Rangers), Cliffton Miheso (Buildcon FC Zambia), Otieno Duncan (AFC Leopards), Jackson Jesse Were (Zesco Zambia), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar FC ), Kamura Robinson (AFC Leopards), Matasi Patrick (Posta Rangers).

Others are: Makwata John Mark (Buildcon Zambia), Muchiri Boniface (Tusker) Muguna Kenneth (Gor Mahia), Ochieng David (New York Cosmos USA), David Owino (Zesco Zambia), Timothy Otieno (Gor Mahia), George Odhiambo (Gor Mahia), Erick Johanna (Vasalund's FC Sweden), Brian Mandela (Maritzburg United South Africa), Victor Majid (AFC Leopards) and Fredrick Odhiambo (Gor Mahia).

Stanley Okumbi-Head Coach and John Kamau -Assistant Coach.