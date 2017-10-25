Gor Mahia midfielder scoops August Player of the month Award

The former Thur Gem Secondary alumnus is the second Gor Mahia player after Ernest Wendo to have bagged the Award

Gor Mahia midfielder George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo has been named August Player of the month.

Odhiambo beat a stiff competition from teammate, Jacques Tuyisenge and Ugandan striker Umaru Kasumba of Sofapaka to clinch the Award.

Odhiambo, who has been in good form this season that also saw him earn his first national team call-up after several months on the sidelines, narrowly beat Tuyisenge by a single vote after garnering 18 votes to Tuyisenge’s 17.

Kasumba, who has also surprised many this season since he joined Sofapaka last June from Ugandan Premier League, had 14 votes.

The former Thur Gem Secondary alumnus is the second Gor Mahia player after Ernest Wendo to have bagged the monthly award.

Other past winners are Steven Waruru (Ulinzi Stars), Michael Madoya (Zoo FC) and Nzoia Sugar defender Brian Otieno.

The Award comes with Sh100, 000 cash prize, 49 inch LG TV set, a personalized trophy for the winner as well as Sh50, 000 to the club.