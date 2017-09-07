Gor Mahia to miss key player against Nzoia Sugar

The fifteen times league champions have managed to bag 16 points out of possible 18 in their last six matches of the league

Gor Mahia FC will be away against Nzoia Sugar hoping to bag maximum points and extend their stay at top of the table.

The fifteen times league champions have managed to bag 16 points out of a possible 18 in their last six matches, conceding just twice in the process.

Head coach Dylan Kerr has however, told Goal that one of his stars in Godfrey Walusimbi, will not feature.

"My program has been tampered with a little, owing to the international break, like the Harambee Stars players reported on Wednesday, and that has affected my plans.

“Walusimbi (Godfrey) is not available, he is returning on Saturday, meaning we cannot include him.”

Kerr has however, promised to get a good replacement for the Ugandan star against the sugar millers. "Yes, he is a good player and we will definitely miss him, but I believe the remaining players will do the job."

K’Ogalo commands a healthy lead of 44 points, six more than second placed Sofapaka, who have played one game more.