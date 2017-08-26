Gor Mahia mocks AFC Leopards form ahead of Mashemeji derby

But former Gor Mahia defender, legendary Tobias Ocholla cautioned Dylan Kerr’s charges not to be carried away by the current form

Gor Mahia have mocked AFC Leopards current poor form ahead of the much anticipated ‘Mashemeji derby’ on Sunday.

K’Ogalo who are perched at the summit with 43 points, 20 more than AF Leopards trolled their opponents, who are 13 places below them on the log.

“Just before the derby, we are at the summit with 43 points, AFC Leopards is leading the last six teams,” Gor Mahia tweeted on the verified club twitter account.

Gor Mahia are enjoying their best form, having gone five games undefeated, struck contrast on Ingwe’s camp.

Robert Matano charges have only won two of their last five games which place them 13th on the log with 23 points even as they seek to reverse their 3-0 lose to Gor Mahia in the opening leg.

But former Gor Mahia legend, Tobias Ocholla cautioned Dylan Kerr’s charges not to be carried away by the current form, warning that derbies are not determined by the form but the team that gets out of the blocks on the right foot.

This will be the 82th derby match between the two of Kenya’s fiercest football rivals.