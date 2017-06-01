Gor Mahia name squad for Super Cup tournament

K'Ogalo are in Group 'B' together with Jang'ombe Boys of Zanzibar, Nakuru All Stars and Tanzania powerhouse Simba

Gor Mahia have named their squad for the eight-team SportPesa Super Cup to take place in Tanzania.

With the squad depleted owing to the absence of key players, Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere and playmaker Francis Kahata are the only big names in the squad. There is also room for academy graduates Amos Nondi and Teddy Osok.

Why Gor Mahia midfielder must hit the gym

Assistant coach Zedekiah 'Zico' Otieno will handle the squad. K'Ogalo are in group 'B' together with Jang'ombe Boys of Zanzibar, National Super League side Nakuru All Stars and Tanzania powerhouse Simba. All matches will be staged at the 20, 000 seater Uhuru Stadium in Dar. The winning team will pocket Sh 3million.

Full Squad: Goalkeepers: Shaban Odhoji and Peter Odhiambo; Defenders: Bernard Odhiambo, Wellington Ochieng, Makbul Karim, Mike Simiyu, Joash Onyango; Midfielders: Anthony Mbugua, Teddy Osok, Amos Nondi, Francis Kahata, Innocent Wagula; Forwards: George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo, Jaconiah Oyuga, Meddie Kagere, John Ndirangu and Oliver Maloba. .

Group A: AFC Leopards, Yanga, Tusker, Singinda United.

Group B: Gor Mahia, Jang’ombe Boys, Nakuru All Stars, Simba.