Gor Mahia nominates quartet for best player of the season

But the list did not go down well with a section of Gor Mahia fans who questioned the timing with seven rounds of league matches still to go

Gor Mahia's top scorer, Jacques Tuyisenge leads K’Ogalo’s short list for the fans player of the season Awards.

With 10 goals this season, Tuyisenge will have to battle with in-midfielder, George Odhiambo, compatriot, Meddie Kagere and unsettled defender, Kenneth Muguna.

The online poll that is expected to run for seven days from October 9th, is open to all fans to cast their votes for their favourite player.

Others also questioned the criteria used to pick the four nominees.

Luke Larky, for example, asked why Captain Musa Mohammed and Godfrey GWalusimbi were omitted from the list while Nasir @D3nho questioned the absence of midfielder Francis Kahata.

“Kahata (Francis) has been impressive lately or what criteria did you use?” asked Nasir.

So far, over 300 fans have already cast their votes.

Nominees:

Jacques Tuyisenge

Kenneth Muguna

Meddie Kagere

George Odhiambo