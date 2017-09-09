Gor Mahia - Nzoia Sugar Preview: Tricky test for the league leaders

K'Ogalo will be seeking to stretch their lead at the top of the 18-team table when they take on the sugar millers on Saturday

A Meddie Kagere strike was all Gor Mahia needed to down the 2016 National Super League champions when the two sides clashed in the first leg.

The two sides have different targets to meet before the end of the season; after finishing the 2016 season without a trophy, K’Ogalo is aiming at winning their 16th league title, while Nzoia aim at finishing the season in the top five positions.

Gor Mahia has won five of its last six matches, collecting 16 out of a possible 18 points while the sugar millers have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five matches.

The league leaders have second best defense in the country having conceded just 14 goals, and have the second best attackers after hitting the back of the net 29 times; despite netting 26 goals, Nzoia have conceded 23 goals.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: Nzoia Sugar is known for using the midfield well and that is where Ernest Wendo is needed to take charge and stop the Bernard Mwalala led side. Boniface Omondi will be facing his former side for the first time since his move in the June transfer window, and he will definitely be a thorn to the sugar millers.

Nzoia Sugar: One man, who cannot be underrated, is Lawrence Juma, who has been involved directly in seven goals for his team after assisting five and scoring two; he cannot be let free. Another player, who might be a factor in this match, is Masita Masuta; he has already scored three this term and created as many goals.

POSSIBLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Wellington Ochieng, Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Kennedy Muguna, Jacques Tuyisenge, Meddie Kagere and Philemon Otieno.

Nzoia Sugar: Mustapha Oduor, Edwin Wafula, Festus Okiring, Brian Otieno, Vincent Ngesa, Stephen Wakanya, Luke Namanda, Lawrence Juma, Brian Yakhama, Masita Masuta and Collins Wakhungu.