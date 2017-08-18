Gor Mahia official: I wish Kenneth Muguna could stay

K'Ogalo official Judith Nyangi pleads with midfielder Kenneth Muguna to stay at the club despite receiving offer from Albanian side FK Tirana

2016 Kenyan Premier League Most Valuable Player Kenneth Muguna is pushing for a move away from Gor Mahia.

Reportedly, the creative midfielder has handed in a transfer request as he aims at getting reunited with former coach Ze Maria at Tirana in Albania. However, club's Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi feels the youngster is about to make a mistake.

"If I was Muguna, that move would not be even in my mind, we all know how Tirana has been treating the players, especially financially. I can confidently say Gor Mahia is better than Tirana, I just wish he could stay and work harder because with his talent I believe he can get a better team.

"Well I understand his mind is already set elsewhere and he cannot play well if he is unsettled, as a club, if we get a good offer, then we will definitely release him," Nyangi told Goal on Friday.

Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere are reportedly being courted by Tirana as Maria aims at helping the club to get promoted by the end of the season.