How Gor Mahia outmatched rivals to the 2017 KPL title

Gor Mahia bagged a record 16th Kenyan Premier League title after edging out Ulinzi Stars by a solitary goal last Saturday.

The win over the soldiers' took K'Ogalo’s points tally to 66, 18 clear of second-placed Sofapaka, who can only accumulate 12 points from the remaining four games.

But where did Gor Mahia get it right as compared to chasing rivals Tusker, Sofapaka and Ulinzi Stars?

Consistency

Last season, Gor Mahia swallowed a bitter pill after finishing the season empty handed. It was painful considering Tusker walked home with the league title and GOtv Shield. Changes had to be made, but in terms of tactics.

The then coach Ze Maria, saw no need of overhauling the squad, but he made a few additions, notably the 2016 MVP Kenneth Muguna, who has since gone to cement his position in the team. When the season started, there was no need to gel, especially for players, because they were already used to each other.