Gor Mahia to play Madaraka Day’s exhibition match in Nyeri

Gor Mahia will play an exhibition match against a Nyeri County combined team on Thursday at Kabiruini Stadium.

Being a day to celebrate Kenya’s self-rule known as Madraka Day, K’Ogalo have been invited to play before the President of Kenya His Excellency Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta in a bid to foster unity among citizens from across the country.

The match will come a few days before the Green Army start their participation in the 2017 SportPesa Super Cup tournament slated for Tanzania between June 5 and June 11. A facebook post by Organizing Secretary Judith ‘Nyangi’ Anyango has however hinted that the senior team will not play the match.Gor Mahia are among three other Kenyan clubs which will take part in the Super Cup tourney.