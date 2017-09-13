Gor Mahia players stage another protest

The news comes barely a day before Gor Mahia travel to Kisumu for a mid-week league match against Chemelil on Thursday

Gor Mahia’ financial status has once again come into sharp focus with reports that players are yet to be paid their match allowances.

A highly placed source within the club has hinted to Goal that Gor Mahia players are currently on a go-slow for unpaid allowances.

According to the source, K’Ogalo players downed their tools on Tuesday, forcing a cancellation of a planned friendly match with Naivas at Camp Toyoyo. The match had to be called off at the last minute.

“It is true players are demanding for their pay,” a source told Goal.

The news comes barely a day before Gor Mahia travel to Kisumu for a mid-week Kenyan Premier League match against Chemelil Sugar on Thursday. This is the second time this month that K’Ogalo players are reported to have gone on strike demanding for payment.

Last week, Gor Mahia players staged a similar protest demanding for pay ahead of their match against Nzoia Sugar. A ‘broke’ K’Ogalo have also been accused by Kenyan Premier League Limited of defrauding Kariobangi Sharks Sh 59, 000 after they failed to equally share the gate collection during a double header.

KPL in a letter dated August 18th, ordered Gor Mahia to respond to the allegations within SEVEN DAYS lest the money is deducted from the monthly grants to the club from KPL.

Efforts by Goal to get Gor Mahia’s side of the story bore no fruits as our calls to the club chairman Ambrose Rachier went answered.