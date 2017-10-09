Gor Mahia players stage another striker demanding unpaid allowances

This is the second time in less than a month that Gor Mahia players have staged a go-slow demanding for their rightful dues

Gor Mahia financial muscle have been brought to question once again after players staged another strike demanding their allowances, Goal can authoritatively report.

According to a source within the club, Gor Mahia players boycotted Monday’s training session at Camp Toyoyo demanding match winning allowances which Goal understand dates back to last month.

Though Gor Mahia, through CEO Lordvick Aduda have severally denied reports that the club is broke, off the pitch events have revealed a completely different story.

“Players have not trained today. Officials said that they are sorting out the issue but we are still waiting,” said our mole.

Early in November, Gor Mahia players staged another go-slow demanding the same.

Goal has however learnt that players are only demanding for the delayed match allowances and not salaries.

though K'Ogalo may be struggling financially, K'Ogalo's form on the pitch tells a completely different story having opened 15 points lead at the top of Kenyan Premier League table.