Gor Mahia players urged to focus ahead of 'tough' assignment

Fifteen times champions Gor Mahia is currently the most on form side in the Kenyan Premier League.

Dylan Kerr is unbeaten since taking charge in July, and the team has a 15 point gap at the top of the 18-team league table. However, the Englishman says his team has to stay focused and win the remaining matches because that is the only way they can ensure the title is won.

"We all know, many teams aim at defeating us (Gor Mahia), and that makes it even harder for my players on the pitch. And with a few matches remaining, we have to stay focused, it is definitely going to be a tough assignment, and we are focused on giving our best and win."

K'Ogalo will face Mathare United this weekend and coach Kerr is confident that they will get maximum points. "Mathare United is going to be a tough team, they are in a position where they want points meaning we cannot underrate them at all," Kerr told Goal.

The 'slum boys' won by a solitary goal in the first leg, scored by Cliff Nyakeya.