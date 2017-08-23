Gor Mahia - Posta Rangers Preview: K'Ogalo keen to keep winning run

Under new coach Dylan Kerr, K'Ogalo have won four matches consecutively, latest one being a 2-1 win away to Muhoroni

Arguably the biggest match on Wednesday considering much is at stake for the both teams as far as the league is concerned.

K’Ogalo is currently six points ahead of the mailmen, who are aware that victory, will reduce the gap to just three points. Under new coach Dylan Kerr, the Green Army have won four matches consecutively, latest one being a 2-1 win away to Muhoroni Youth last weekend.

Posta Rangers recorded an impressive 1-0 win against Tusker, but went ahead to lose by the same margin against Nzoia Sugar before battling to a one all draw against Chemelil Sugar.

In the first leg, the teams battled to a barren draw and this time round, we might just see the winner.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: Francis Kahata has been doing well of late and has won the confidence of his coach. He will be a creative head for the fifteen times league champions. It is not easy to get a brace in a match, but Timothy Otieno did it! A goal against the defensive mailmen will do him good.

Posta Rangers: Joackins Atudo is rated by his coach as the best center back in the Kenyan Premier League; he has to show his worth again versus K’Ogalo. Kennedy Otieno is known for his important goals when least expected, his coach hopes he does it again.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Fredrick Odhiambo, Karim Nizigiyimana, Haroun Shakava, Musa Mohamed, Wellington Ochieng’, Jean Baptiste Mugiraneza, Philemon Otieno, Otieno Timothy, Francis Kahata, Boniface Omondi and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Posta Rangers: Patrick Matasi, Hashim Mukwana, Omondi Collins, Atudo Jackson, Odette Charles, Jerry Santos, Dennis Mukaisi, Otieno Kennedy, Kibiru Erick, Obwoge Jared and Kataka Geoffrey.