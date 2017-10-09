KPL leaders Gor Mahia pulls down 'controversial' Twitter poll

Gor Mahia have been forced to apologize to fans following a controversial Twitter Poll that went live over the weekend.

The club had posted a poll of four ‘nominees’ for the Fans Player of the Season Award where the fans were expected to vote for the club’s outstanding player this season.

The list had Gor Mahia top scorer, Jacques Tuyisenge, George Odhiambo, Meddie Kagere and Kenneth Muguna.

A section of K’Ogalo fans, however, took to social media to bash the list after questioning the criteria used to pick the four, forcing the club to pull down the list of nominees.

“We would like to recall the poll that went up on our Twitter handle. We have heard the feedback from fans and our aim was not to sideline any player. We highly apologize about the matter."

Others also questioned the timing of such a poll that went live with six league games still to go to the end of the season.

“We would be holding a similar poll on Facebook and you (fans) will vote for the fans player of the season.” Gor Mahia affirmed in a statement seen by Goal.