Gor Mahia FC receive financial boost ahead of KPL resumption

Gor Mahia have been boosted as they chase for Kenyan Premier League title after they received a new training kit.

Homa Bay County Governor-elect, Cyprian Awiti, who is also the club’s deputy patron, donated two complete sets of training kits and cash reward to K’Ogalo on Wednesday.

Awiti also handed the playing unit Sh200, 000 with the technical bench receiving half of the figure. At the same time, Awiti has pledged that the Government of Homa Bay will build a world class modern Stadium in the Lakeside County.

If actualized, the yet to be commissioned facility, will act as an alternative venue for a number of Kenyan Premier League clubs like Gor Mahia, Sony Sugar and Western Stima.

K’Ogalo, who draws a lot of its fan base in Nyanza, currently uses City Stadium as their home ground with Kisumu’s Moi Stadium as a second home.

Gor Mahia are currently top of the Kenyan Premier League table with 37 points.