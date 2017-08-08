Gor Mahia refute reports of losing midfielder to Albania

Reports from Albania indicate that the former Western Stima player has penned a one-year deal with KF Tirana

Gor Mahia have rubbished reports that midfielder Kenneth Muguna has quit the club for Europe.

Reports from Albania indicate that the former Western Stima player has penned a one-year deal with KF Tirana, thus re-uniting with former K’Ogalo coach Ze Maria. The deal is daid to have been sealed with the player waiting for his visa to travel.

However, Gor Mahia CEO Omondi Aduda has insisted that Muguna is still a Gor Mahia player and they have not received any offers for his transfer.

“We have not received offers for Muguna. He is still a Gor Mahia player, with a running contract for three years.

“Those are just rumours because we have not released the player and that is why he played on Saturday against Muhoroni Youth.

"We cannot stop the player from leaving if the right procedure is followed. Tirana should write to us and we will negotiate on behalf of the player, if we reach an agreement then the player can go.

“For now the situation remains the same and Muguna will remain a Gor Mahia player,” Aduda told Goal.

Muguna, who was crowned the best player last season, is reportedly not in good books with Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr after he allegedly skipped their league match against Nakumatt.