Gor Mahia set date for AGM amidst disquiet

Gor Mahia has finally settled on a date for this year’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) despite fierce ‘resistance’ from some quarters.

Gor Mahia Secretary General, Ben Omondi gave a 20-day notice in a letter dated November 20, 2017, for the AGM to be held on December 10 at the Railways Club in Nairobi.

The main agenda of the meeting, according to a letter copied to the Sports Registrar, Registrar of Society and Football Kenya Federation Secretary and seen by Goal; will be the constitutional review and financial report.

Omondi hinted of a possible boardroom wrangles at K’Ogalo secretariat ahead of the forthcoming AGM in a long post online.

“I wish to bring to your attention the existence of a well schemed and choreographed systemic plan to divert attention and create confusion over an AGM whose convergence I am struggling to execute but meeting resistance from certain quarters within the Club.”