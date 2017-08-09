Gor Mahia set to hand academy graduate a contract

The speedy 19-year old striker has been with K’Ogalo junior since early this year having completed High school in 2016

Gor Mahia is set to hand their junior academy star Ian Otieno a permanent contract, Goal can reveal.

Otieno, dubbed the ‘wonder boy from Nyando’, is a former 2004 Kenya Secondary School Sports Association (KSSSA) National football champions, Thur-Gem High School player, attached to K’Ogalo U-20 Academy.

According to a source close to the deal, Otieno will be handed his senior team contract “any time after election’.

“The deal will be signed as soon as we are done with the (national) elections,” said the source familiar with the talks.

The speedy 19-year old striker has been with K’Ogalo junior since early this year having completed his High school in 2016 though he is also being scouted by other two clubs.