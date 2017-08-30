Gor Mahia skip training after being denied access to Camp Toyoyo

Goal understands the Camp Toyoyo management refused to give the 2015 champions access to the venue owing to accrued debts

Fifteen times Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia were locked out of their training ground on Monday.

Goal understands the Camp Toyoyo management refused to give the 2015 champions access following accumulated debts. Club's Organizing Secretary Judith Nyangi says the situation has been addressed and everything is back to normal.

"It is true we were locked out on Monday, the Toyoyo management wanted us to settle our debt. After the Sunday derby, they expected us to pay on Monday and after nothing came forth, they decided to deny us access.

"The situation has been addressed and we are now good to go. This are things that should not happen but it is unfortunate it did."

K'Ogalo is leading the 18-team league table with 44 points, with thirteen rounds of matches to go.