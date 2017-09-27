Gor Mahia - Sofapaka Preview: Can Batoto ba Mungu stop K'Ogalo?

K'Ogalo lost 2-0 when the two sides met in the first leg; but the fifteen times league champions have won seven of the last 17

Arguably the biggest match on Wednesday, bringing together league contenders; but it is Gor Mahia, who come into the match as clear favourites if recent run is anything to go by.

Sofapaka have been inconsistent for the most part of the season, dropping points in matches they could have easily won. Currently, the Sam Ssimbwa led side occupies the fifth position with 38 points, twelve behind K’Ogalo.

Gor Mahia might put Batoto ba Mungu’s hopes of winning the title to rest with victory on Wednesday. K’Ogalo have not lost any of their matches under coach Dylan Kerr, scoring goals at will and playing attractive game.

Gor Mahia lost 2-0 when the two sides met in the first leg; but the fifteen times league champions have won seven of the last seventeen matches, drawn seven and lost three.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: Sofapaka midfield is one of the best currently, and the only way to dictate the tempo is by running the midfield, Ernest Wendo should ensure he runs it. George ‘Blackberry’ Odhiambo has been very impressive of late and he will be a thorn in Sofapaka's defense.

Sofapaka: Rodgers Aloro should effectively marshal his defense well and ensure no loopholes that will lead to the team conceding. Another man, who will be solely be looked up to is Ezekiel Okare, he is one man who can 'kill' an opponent alone.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Nizigiyimana, Musa Mohammed, Harun Shakava, Godfrey Walusimbi, Kenneth Muguna, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Sofapaka: George Opiyo, Maurice Odipo, Wesley Onguso, Aloro Rodgers, Jonathan Mugabi, Mike Kilume, Mike Oduor, Hillary Echesa, Umaru Kasumba, Ali Feni and Ezekiel Okare.