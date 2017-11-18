Gor Mahia - Sony Sugar Preview: Big day to coronate K'Ogalo

The sugar millers will be eager to get a win and attain a top 10 finish, a feat that has eluded them for the last three years

Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia will officially be crowned at Moi Stadium, Kisumu on Saturday.

K'Ogalo have been exceptional this season, registering wins at will, and after 33 matches, their green flag is flying high with 22 wins, seven draws and four defeats.

With the match against Sony Sugar being nothing but a formality, many would have forgiven the champions for fielding a weaker side, but that might not be the case if coach Dylan Kerr's words are anything to go by.

“It is going to be a thrilling game, that is guaranteed because we have been really preparing for it with no complacency. We want to bag maximum points and walk to the podium to collect our medals with heads high. We just want to play and win the match for the fans.

“The players have been phenomenal, they have been giving their best and that is why we have won the title.”

The best Sony Sugar can finish is 7th, that is if they win by three goals and Ulinzi Stars falls by two goals or so. The sugar millers cannot be underrated and coach Salim Babu will definitely want to spoil the party.

K’Ogalo won the first leg by 2-1 and in the past seventeen outings, they have won eleven times, drawn four times and lost twice.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Gor Mahia: Goalkeeper Fredrick Onyango is set to play his team's final match and with Cecafa Senior Challenge coming up, he wants to prove to the technical bench he has what it takes to be included. The race for the Golden boot is not over, despite Masoud Juma's four goal gap. Jacques Tuyisenge and Meddie Kagere are hungry for it and that might inspire them to score.

Sony Sugar: Kelvin Otieno will be the main man for the Sugar millers, he has to ensure his charges do not sleep on the job, failure to which he will end up soaking goals. George Abege cannot be underrated, and his brace against Muhoroni Youth showed how lethal he can be.

PROBABLE LINE-UPS: Gor Mahia: Fredrick Onyango, Innocent Wafula, Haron Shakava, Musa Mohammed, Wellington Ochieng, Earnest Wendo, Philemon Otieno, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Meddie Kagere and Jacques Tuyisenge.

Sony Sugar: Kelvin Omondi, Bernard Omondi, Dennis Oduor, Alfred Onyango, Kevin Oluoch, Ademba Victor, Benjamin Mosha, Abege George, David Simiyu, Justine Monda and Mwana Yema.