Gor Mahia star benched against Thika United

Gor Mahia has named its finest eleven to face relegation-threatened Thika United this afternoon at Thika Sub County Stadium.

In the absence of Fredrick Odhiambo, coach Dylan Kerr has drafted Boniface Oluoch in goal with Odhoji Shaban starting from the bench.

Karim Nizigiyimana makes a return from injury alongside Haron Shakava who missed Gor Mahia's 3-0 win over Chemelil Sugar with on a one-match suspension.

Timothy Otieno has also been preferred ahead of K'Ogalo's top scorer, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Meanwhile, Thika United's, Eliud Emase has been named on the bench against Gor Mahia with Allan Owiny starting for the relegation-threatened milkmen.

Musa Asad, Benson Iregi, Dennis Odhiambo and Christopher Oruchum will shield him with Eugine Mukangula leading the search for goals from midfield.

Gor Mahia starting XI: Boniface Oluoch, Karim Niziyimana, Musa Mohammed, Haron Shakava, Ernest Wendo, Godfrey Walusimbi, Kenneth Muguna, Philemon Otieno, Meddie Kagere, George Odhiambo, Timothy Otieno.

Reserves: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Francis Kahata, Jean Baptiste, Oliver Maloba, John Ndirangu, Jacques Tuyisenge.

Thika United starting XI: Allan Owiny, Musa Asad, Benson Iregi, Dennis Odhiambo, Christopher Orumchun, Suleiman Ngotho, Wilson Anekeya, Eugene Mukangula, Samuel Mwanje, Shami Kibwana, Said Tsuma.

Reserves: Eliud Emase, Michael Mutinda, Francis Muturi, Dennis Lewa, Stephen Odhiambo, Dennis Matasi, James Kinyanjui.