Gor Mahia start negotiations to sign Ivorian striker

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda reveals to Goal they are currently holding talks to sign the striker from AS Port Louis of Mauritania

Gor Mahia have opened negotiations to sign Ivorian striker Ephrem Guikan, Goal understands.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has revealed that they are currently holding talks to sign the striker from Mauritania side AS Port Louis 2000. “It is true that we are talking to Guikan over a possible move to Gor Mahia.

“The player is currently in the country and was in attendance as Gor Mahia were crowned champions on Saturday in Kisumu. Everything looks positive for now and I can promise that an agreement will be reached soon. We are working on giving him a two year contract and should be part of us before the start of next season.”

Aduda also confirmed that the club is working round the clock to renew deals for players that have run down. “We also want to keep our best players, we need to keep this team intact and our focus now is to renew contracts for those players we feel we need their services for the coming years.”

Ulinzi Stars striker Samuel Onyango is another player, who has been linked with a transfer move to the newly crowned champions.

Gor Mahia were crowned champions after a 2-2 draw against Sony Sugar and will now represent the country in Caf Champions League next season.