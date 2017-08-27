Gor Mahia striker equals 'Mashemeji derby' record

Meddie Kagere scored Gor Mahia’s equalizer to cancel out Musa Mohammed's own goal in Sunday’s Mashemeji derby at Nyayo

Rwandan striker Meddie Kagere is the second foreign player to score in three consecutive Mashemeji Derby.

Kagere scored Gor Mahia’s equalizer to cancel out Musa Mohammed's own goal in Sunday’s league derby at Nyayo Stadium.

The goal took him to joint record with Ugandan Dan Sserenkuma, the only foreigner, before Sunday match, to have hit the back of the net thrice in three consecutive games between Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

The only Kenyan in the elite club is former AFC Leopards striker Mike Baraza.

Kagere also found the back of the net in Gor Mahia’s 3-0 win over Ingwe in the opening leg early this year.