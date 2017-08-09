Gor Mahia striker now joins race for KPL Golden Boot

The Rwandan striker scored his fifth league goal in Gor Mahia’s 2-0 victory against Muhoroni Youth in Kisumu last weekend

Gor Mahia striker Jacques Tuyisenge has joined the race for Kenyan Premier League Golden Boot.

The Rwandan international scored his fifth league goal in Gor Mahia’s 2-0 win against Muhoroni Youth last weekend to join Shami Kibwana (Thika United), Michael Madoya (Zoo), Amos Asembeka (Sony Sugar), John Mwita (Chemelil Sugar), all on the same number of goals.

This chase group is just a goal less than Kepha Aswani (Nakumatt), Dennis Mukaisi (Posta Rangers) and Sofapaka’s Ezekiel Okare, who are behind leader Stephen Waruru of Ulinzi FC.

Though Waruru has only scored once in the last four games, he is still top of the chart with 11 goals. Tuyisenge’s goal and that of George 'Blackberry' Odhiambo helped Gor Mahia to open a four point lead at the top of KPL table.

K’Ogalo have so far accumulated 37 points from 18 matches.