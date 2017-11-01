Gor Mahia switch off Western Stima at Kasarani

The new Kenyan Premier League champions found themselves trailing after Stima took the lead in the opening half

Gor Mahia came from a goal down to beat Western Stima 2-1 in a Kenyan Premier League match played on Wednesday.

The new Kenyan Premier League champions found themselves trailing after Stima took the lead in the opening half through Vincent Omumbo.

However, on form Francis Kahata leveled matters for K’Ogalo in the 35th minute before Wellington Ochieng’ doubled the advantage five minutes before the break.

K’Ogalo was destined for a fifth KPL defeat this season but Kahata, who later made way for Boniface Omondi and Ochieng’ saved the day with two quick goals to widen their lead at the top.

Gor Mahia have already won the league and so the win wasn’t necessary, but coach Dylan Kerr will be fuming at his defense after letting the goal slip in with an eye on goalkeeper Shaban Odhoji, who was handed his league debut.

Kerr had made it clear prior to this game that he wants to win the league with the biggest point margin having secured the title. K’Ogalo, who are waiting for their coronation ceremony on November 18 when they host Sony Sugar at Kasaranu, took their point tally to 69.

Western Stima, on the other hand, moved back to the relegation zone, just a place above bottom placed Muhoroni Youth.

Gor Mahia XI: Shaban Odhoji, Wellington Ochieng, Godfrey Walusimbi, Musa Mohamed, Joash Onyango, Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo, Kenneth Muguna, Francis Kahata, Jacques Tuyisenge and Medie Kagere.

Sub: Oluoch, Wafula, Phillemon, Joachim, Simiyu, Boniface and Timothy.

Western Stima XI: Stephen Otieno, Junior Mukisa, Geoffrey Ochieng, Maurice Ojwang, Vincent Omumbo, Evans Kiwanuka, Bernard Ondiek, Vitalis Akumu, Brian Marita, Ezekiel Otuoma and Herbert Kopany.

Subs: Samuel Odhiambo, Odewa Salim, Fredrick Nyarombo, Kevin Okoth, Mbumba Hamadi, David Okello and Oruko John.