Gor Mahia tie down two more with new contracts

K’Ogalo CEO Aduda reveals to Goal that Musa Mohammed and Haroun Shakava have agreed to pen two year contracts each

Gor Mahia defenders Musa Mohammed and Haroun Shakava have extended their stay with the club.

K’Ogalo CEO Omondi Aduda has confirmed to Goal that captain Musa and Shakava have agreed and penned two year deals each and this will see them stay at the club until 2019.

“We have renewed contracts for Shakava and Musa Mohammed. Both have penned two year deals. We have also tabled a two year contract for defender Godfrey Walusimbi to sign and are waiting for his response. I know he will respond soon.”

Mohammed and Shakava have joined Jacques Tuyisenge and Ernest Wendo as some of the players, who have decided to stay with the champions. On Tuesday, Tuyisenge signed a two year contract while Wendo penned a three year deal.

Gor Mahia won the league title last weekend and will represent Kenya in Caf Champions League.