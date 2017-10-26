Gor Mahia tie fifth player with new contract

Walusimbi joins striker Jacques Tuyisenge, defender Ernest Wendo, Captain Musa Mohammed and Haroun Shakava who have extended their stays

Gor Mahia have tied down a fifth player with another two-year contract.

Ugandan Godfrey Walusimbi became the fifth Gor Mahia player to have extended his stay at K’Ogalo after agreeing to a two-year contract extension with the new Kenyan Premier League champions.

With the new contract, the Uganda who joined Gor Mahia in December 2013, will extend his stay club until 2019. Walusimbi’s contract was set to expire at the end of the season (December).

He joins striker Jacques Tuyisenge, defender Ernest Wendo, Captain Musa Mohammed and Haroun Shakava who have extended their stays.

Save for Wendo who penned a three-year deal, the rest agreed to a two-year contract. extension.

Gor Mahia are determined to keep all their best players with club chairman, Ambrose Rachier confirming that they will be adding a few new faces as K’Ogalo seeks to build a formidable side for the new season ahead.

Besides defending the league title next year, Gor Mahia will also be involved in the Caf Club Championship in 2018.