Gor Mahia to travel to Tanzania for Super Cup minus ten key players

K’Ogalo will be without ten of their key players, who have been forced out of the eight-team tournament set for Dar es Salaam

Kenyan Premier League giants Gor Mahia will send a depleted squad to the inaugural SportPesa Super Cup which will take place in Dar es Salaam, Goal can exclusively reveal.

K’Ogalo will be without ten of their key players, who have been forced out of the eight-team tournament owing to international duties. The tournament will take place between June 5-11 in Dar es Salaam. Lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge tops the absentee list that also includes Rwandan international team mate Jean Baptiste-Mugiraneza, Burundian international Karim Nizigiyimana and Ugandan auxiliary winger Godfrey Walusimbi.

Gallery: KPL coaches speak after round 13 of matches

Others are skipper Musa Mohammed, custodian Boniface Oluoch, centre- half Harun Shakava, midfielders Ernest Wendo and Kenneth Muguna as well as attacker Timothy Otieno – all of whom have earned call-ups to the national team Harambee Stars. The absence of the ten pivotal players may undermine K’Ogalo’s quest for another piece of silverware. It however, grants a chance to the fringe players, who have found playing time hard to come by to rise and claim their place in the team.

Head coach Jose ‘Ze Maria’ Marcelo and his Brazilian assistant Marcos Aurelo will also not board the plane to the Tanzanian capital as they are already in Brazil for holiday. Instead, club legend and deputy coach Zedekiah ‘Zico’ Otieno will handle the team assisted by goalkeeping coach Willis Ochieng.

Team manager Jolawi Obondo in an interview with Goal said that K’Ogalo is itching to rumble and will invoke the spirits of the legendary Mahia, the medicine man from Kanyamwa, Homabay county, whom the team is named after in order to do well. “Gor Mahia has a big name .We did well in Cecafa (in 2015), and so we have to do well again. We will invoke the spirit of Mahia to do well,” he said, adding: “The boys are fired up and we will put our best foot forward.”

Eight teams; four from Kenya and an equal number from Tanzania will participate in the tournament. Kenya will be represented by defending league champions Tusker, Gor Mahia, AFC Leopards and Nakuru All Stars while Singida United, Jang’ombe Boys of Zanzibar, Simba and Yanga will represent Tanzania. K’Ogalo will jet out on June 1 while the tournament starts on June 5, with AFC Leopards crossing swords with Singida. Tusker will also be in action the same day when they battle Yanga.

Nzoia Sugar fans blamed for poor run of results at home

All matches will be staged at the 20,000 seater Uhuru Stadium in Dar. The winning team will pocket Sh 3million.

Group A: AFC Leopards, Yanga, Tusker, Singinda United.

Group B: Gor Mahia, Jang’ombe Boys, Nakuru All Stars, Simba.