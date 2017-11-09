Gor Mahia troll rivals AFC Leopards yet again
Record Kenyan Premier League champions Gor Mahia took advantage of the additional 140 characters on twitter to troll their rivals AFC Leopards.
The social network site on Wednesday doubled its tweeting characters from 140 to 280 and several clubs took advantage of the additional space to pass different messages.
Locally, Gor Mahia, who have already won the league with two matches to go to the end of the season, saw it fit to remind fans on AFC Leopards' position on the log.
“With #280Characters it is now possible to clearly see our competition in the SportPesa Premier League,” Gor Mahia tweeted before accompanying the message with the league table with K’Ogalo up on first place followed by blank space with rivals Ingwe lying 12th.
Manchester United, AC Milan and Juventus are just but some of the clubs worldwide that jumped in to welcome twitter’s ‘philanthropic’ move to over 300 million of its customers.